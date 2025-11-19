Baldur’s Gate 3 lead slams "insufferable" AI artists whose ideas are mere "LinkedIn Copypasta": "Every intellectual point they make on Twitter was made by a man with a toilet in the 1910s"

Generative AI is a hot button issue in game development, as studios big and small employ some version of the tech in their processes. Baldur's Gate 3 company Larian Studios isn't among them, as publishing director Michael Douse believes the whole lot of it to be utterly useless.

On X/Twitter, he posted a small rant about people thinking they're creative by throwing prompts at these algorithmic bots. "AI artists are insufferable," he starts. "They think they're punk post-modernists but every intellectual point they make on Twitter was made by a man with a toilet in the 1910s. Yet to see a new idea that wasn't just LinkedIn copypasta."

He goes on to add that anyone who "evangelised a spanner" with similar energy would be approached with extreme skepticism and get "put in a home." Nobody can accuse him of being coy about his views, that's for sure.