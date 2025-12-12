No one knows whether Larian's new Divinity will be a turn-based RPG or ARPG, but everyone has thoughts: "If Divinity is not a turn-based CRPG I will eat a raw potato"

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios unveiled its new project at The Game Awards 2025: It's simply titled Divinity, and aside from an extraordinarily explicit trailer, we don't know a whole lot about it, not even what kind of combat it'll have.

The game that kicked off the series, 2002's Divine Divinity, is a Diablo-inspired action-RPG with real-time battles, and it spawned two action-RPG sequels, 2004's Beyond Divinity and 2009's Divinity 2. That said, these days the Divinity name is more closely associated with the prequel games, Original Sin and Original Sin 2, which are both turn-based tactical RPGs much more similar to Baldur's Gate than Diablo.

That leaves a big open question with the new Divinity. With such a straightforward title, will Larian take the series back to its action-RPG roots, or stick with the turn-based formula that largely put it on the map? No one knows, but just about everyone has capital-T Thoughts.

Before Divinity was even revealed, content creator Synth Potato sparked a debate between people with opposing views on how that question should be answered.

"There are rumors that Larian's next game 'Divinity' is NOT turn-based," wrote Synth Potato on Twitter. "While I learned to absolutely love turn-based RPGs and Baldur's Gate 3 over the last couple of years, Larian's insane depth in writing and gameplay being applied to a real-time action RPG would be INSANE."

There are plenty of replies to Synth Potato's tweet, in general agreement that a new action-RPG from Larian "would go so hard," with one commenter going as far as to say turn-based combat should be left in the past altogether.

"Every great turn-based game it's not great because of turn based, it's great despite of that. Final Fantasy gladly realized that and evolved the mechanic," they said.

Others disagreed. "When you realize how much freedom turn based gives you in specifically Baldurs Gate 3, then you'll understand. If you haven't, you really have to try it," argued another commenter.

The debate continued over on the Divinity Original Sin subreddit, as it does, although that community is understandably more inclined toward turn-based combat. One Redditor proclaimed there "ain't no way Divinity isn't turn-based," arguing that, "BG3 early access played just like DOS2. BG3 is not only one of the most successful RPGs of all the time, but THE most successful turn based RPG. Ain't no way they are pushing that all to the side."

"Moving away from turn based would be a Game of Thrones season 8 level punt," reads the top response to that Reddit thread.

"If Divinity is not a turn-based CRPG I will eat a raw potato," said another turn-based diehard.

As a longtime fan of Diablo and someone who has sunk literal hundreds of hours into Baldur's Gate 3 across multiple saves, I have no skin in this game, but I tend to agree that Larian has established itself as the premiere CRPG studio with back-to-back masterpieces in Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Baldur's Gate 3, and I don't see them going back to action games.

Larian and Baldur's Gate 3 boss Swen Vincke has said the new Divinity is "our biggest, most ambitious RPG yet" and "the Divinity we've always wanted to make," and I don't know, that verbiage to me doesn't sound like a studio massively shaking up how it's made games for more than a decade. If it isn't turn-based, maybe I'll eat a raw potato, too.

Divinity is a "brand-new game" that doesn't require any experience with Larian Studios' past RPGs – but you'll be better off if you've played Original Sin and its sequel