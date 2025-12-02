AI has an "unbelievable ability to create a lot of slop," says ex-Nexon boss who signed Arc Raiders, predicting the industry will "triple" in size in 7 years due to players "rejecting slop and bad product"

During his 10-year run as Nexon CEO, Owen Mahoney jumped to sign Arc Raiders, which has become one of 2025's biggest releases. The game's developer, Embark Studios, has defended its use of AI voices and championed the tech as a way for the studio to punch above its weight. Mahoney, who criticizes executives for pushing AI as a miracle cost-cutting measure, seems to have similar thoughts on the technology, calling it a tool that could empower creatives.

Speaking with The Game Business, Mahoney is quick to check the wave of AI fever percolating in the industry, recently described by Rockstar cofounder Dan Houser as akin to "mad cow disease."

"I'm annoyed when I see executives talk about it as a massive cost-saver, and isn't that great?" Mahoney says. "And I'm especially annoyed with them as a customer when I see slop in games, especially AI-generated slop, and everybody's worried about the vast multiplication of AI-generated slop. I wouldn't disagree with those. I wouldn't fight those in any way." Certainly,