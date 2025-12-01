Rockstar co-founder and former GTA lead writer Dan Houser says "AI is eventually going to eat itself," and that the people behind chatbots and AI models "aren’t fully rounded humans"

Dan Houser, one of the co-founders of Rockstar Games and the lead writer behind GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more, has lent his voice to the debate over AI in game development. In his mind, the people behind such tools aren't exactly among those we should be looking up to, nor necessarily taking guidance from when it comes to creativity.

"Some of these people trying to define the future of humanity, creativity, or whatever it is using AI are not the most humane or creative people," he told Virgin Radio UK (thanks, GI.Biz). "They're saying we're better at being human than you are and it's obviously not true. That's one of the other things is that humanity is being pulled in a certain direction by a group of people who maybe aren't fully rounded humans."

He goes on to state he believes "AI is eventually going to eat itself," with the bots and tools eventually drawing from work generated by other bots and tools, creating a feedback loop of slop. "As far as I understand it, which is really a superficial understanding, the models scour the internet for information, but the internet is going to get more and more full of information made by the models," he adds. "So it is sort of like when we fed cows with cows and got mad cow disease. They are already running out of data."