Rockstar co-founder and former GTA lead writer Dan Houser says "AI is eventually going to eat itself," and that the people behind chatbots and AI models "aren’t fully rounded humans"

Dan Houser, one of the co-founders of Rockstar Games and the lead writer behind GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more, has lent his voice to the debate over AI in game development. In his mind, the people behind such tools aren't exactly among those we should be looking up to, nor necessarily taking guidance from when it comes to creativity.

"Some of these people trying to define the future of humanity, creativity, or whatever it is using AI are not the most humane or creative people," he told Virgin Radio UK (thanks, GI.Biz). "They're saying we're better at being human than you are and it's obviously not true. That's one of the other things is that humanity is being pulled in a certain direction by a group of people who maybe aren't fully rounded humans."