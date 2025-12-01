Fortnite Chapter 7 kicks off with artist defending their work from AI allegations, probably not helped by Epic CEO's recent prediction that "AI will be involved in nearly all future production" of games

Fortnite 's latest season is here, marking the start of the battle royale's seventh chapter, but some players are concerned that certain assets found in the latest update could be AI-generated, a worry that one artist has already responded to to defend their work.

As highlighted across social media, several assets have come under scrutiny – one of which is a poster featuring a yeti who has five toes on one foot and four on the other. "I can't tell if this is AI-generated, but the odd number of toes makes me think so," a Reddit user writes, sharing a screenshot. "I really hope it isn't AI!"