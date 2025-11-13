PUBG and Subnautica 2 publisher Krafton, now an "AI first" company, asks devs to fire themselves in voluntary resignation program if they can't roll with "the era of AI transformation"

Krafton seemingly gunning for the most hated game publisher crown

Krafton, the publisher behind PUBG, Hi-Fi Rush 2, and Subnautica 2, has started a voluntary resignation program for employees who aren't on board with "the era of AI transformation."

Amid its legal quarrel with Subnautica's original developers, Krafton announced in October that it's now an "AI first" company and pledged to spend upwards of $70 million in support of the controversial tech. Now, it's taken its embrace of AI to an almost militant level, asking developers who aren't on the same page to get lost, essentially.

