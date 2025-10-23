Still embroiled in Subnautica 2 drama, PUBG and Hi-Fi Rush owner Krafton announces it's an "AI first" company now as it plans to spend $70 million on the tech

Amid an ongoing legal feud with Subnautica 2's original lead developers and a string of notable misses, publisher Krafton's decided to turn things around by...err... letting AI into almost every part of the business.

The PUBG, Hi-Fi Rush 2, and Callisto Protocol owner announced in a press release earlier today that it's now an "AI first" company, which essentially means it's implementing AI into everything from management systems and company infrastructure, to research and development and still vague in-game AI stuff.

Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han says the company "will expand the growth opportunities of each member through the AI First strategy, expand creative attempts centered on player experience, and lead AI innovation in the game industry as a whole." (Thanks to Infostock Daily for the translations!) "By establishing an AI-centered operational standard, Krafton aims to become a global role model for the future of game development."

The press release also reveals that Krafton is sinking 100 billion won, or around $70 million, into the initiative. Starting next year, it'll also set aside about 30 billion won ($20 or so million) annually to promote AI use within the company and teach employees how to use AI tools.

There's no telling if we could see AI-generated art, music, or writing creep into upcoming games, like next year's Subnautica 2 or the impending Hi-Fi Rush 2 – which would be extra jarring considering how anti-megacorporation the first game is. We'll just have to wait and see.

