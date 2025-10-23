Still embroiled in Subnautica 2 drama, PUBG and Hi-Fi Rush owner Krafton announces it's an "AI first" company now as it plans to spend $70 million on the tech

It's sinking a lot of money into the tech to make it happen

Amid an ongoing legal feud with Subnautica 2's original lead developers and a string of notable misses, publisher Krafton's decided to turn things around by...err... letting AI into almost every part of the business.

The PUBG, Hi-Fi Rush 2, and Callisto Protocol owner announced in a press release earlier today that it's now an "AI first" company, which essentially means it's implementing AI into everything from management systems and company infrastructure, to research and development and still vague in-game AI stuff.

There's no telling if we could see AI-generated art, music, or writing creep into upcoming games, like next year's Subnautica 2 or the impending Hi-Fi Rush 2 – which would be extra jarring considering how anti-megacorporation the first game is. We'll just have to wait and see.

