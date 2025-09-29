The first AI actor is here, and Hollywood isn't too happy about it: "Read the room"

You read that right: The first AI actor has arrived... and she's already attracting interest from Hollywood talent agencies. Real human actors, of course, aren't too happy about it.

Tilly Norwood, an entirely AI-generated actor, was initially unveiled to the world at the Zurich Film Festival. Eline Van der Velden, Dutch founder of AI outfit Particle 6 Productions, announced that Tilly was part of Xicoia, "the world's first artificial intelligence talent studio" (via The Hollywood Reporter). After some reports that Xicoia was seeking representation for Tilly, and that talent agencies were actually interested, several actors took to social media to express their frustrations.

"And what about the hundreds of living young women whose faces were composited together to make her? You couldn’t hire any of them?" Former child actor Mara Wilson wrote in the comment section of an Instagram post shared by Deadline.

"Not an actress actually," commented Nicholas Alexander Chavez, star of Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. "Nice try."

"Out the agencies. I want names," said Kiersey Clemmons.

"Hope all actors repped by the agent that does this, drop their ass. How gross, read the room," Melissa Barrera said via Instagram story.

Van der Velden has since spoken out, posting a statement to Tilly's official Instagram. "To those who have expressed anger over the creation of my AI character, Tilly Norwood, she is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work, a piece of art," Van der Velden wrote. "Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity. I see AI not as a replacement for people, but as a new tool, a new paintbrush." You can read the full statement below.

It remains to be seen whether AI actors will be "cast" in upcoming films, especially since it's still easy to tell when something or someone is AI-generated. In one of the videos shared to Tilly's Instagram, one of her fingers gradually gets longer as she moves. Can't wait to see her win an Oscar.

