The Odyssey star says making the new Christopher Nolan epic was "one of the greatest experiences of my life"

Mia Goth says filming The Odyssey was "profound"

Mia Goth can't speak highly enough of The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan's upcoming Ancient Greek epic.

"That was one of the greatest experiences of my life. It really was. It was profound," Goth told The Hollywood Reporter. "I’ve been such a fan of [Nolan's] work for years. And so to have that opportunity and to witness him and how he directs was incredible. I took a lot from that. The trust that he has in actors was enlightening."

Goth will play Melantho, Odysseus' wife Penelope's favorite maid. While her husband is off fighting wars (and fighting to get home), Penelope is waiting for his return on Ithaca – and fending off plenty of suitors in the meantime.

