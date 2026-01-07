The Odyssey star says making the new Christopher Nolan epic was "one of the greatest experiences of my life"

Mia Goth can't speak highly enough of The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan's upcoming Ancient Greek epic.

"That was one of the greatest experiences of my life. It really was. It was profound," Goth told The Hollywood Reporter. "I’ve been such a fan of [Nolan's] work for years. And so to have that opportunity and to witness him and how he directs was incredible. I took a lot from that. The trust that he has in actors was enlightening."

The Odyssey tells the story of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, and his 10-year journey home from the Trojan War against a series of obstacles set by the gods. Matt Damon will play Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland as his son Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as his wife Penelope, and an ensemble cast that also includes Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron.

Goth will play Melantho, Odysseus' wife Penelope's favorite maid. While her husband is off fighting wars (and fighting to get home), Penelope is waiting for his return on Ithaca – and fending off plenty of suitors in the meantime.

Other cast members have echoed her sentiments about their time on set. "I can say, without hyperbole, that it was the best experience of my career," Damon said last year. "I saw the [Trojan] horse on the beach and I was just like, 'Fuck.' It was just so cool."

The Odyssey arrives in theaters on July 17.