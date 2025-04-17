The Oblivion remaster feels closer than ever, with RPG fans potentially digging up a link to the rumored remake on Bethesda's official site

As Oblivion remaster leaks continue making waves online, with an apparent release date now also out in the wild, fans of the beloved Bethesda Game Studios RPG are digging up all sorts of evidence that a remake is really happening – including its supposed official website.

Proof of the potential website's existence can be seen in a recent Reddit post, in which a user going by the handle "Such-Ad5976" claims they "found reference to Oblivion Remastered on bethesda.net." How did they do so, though? A simple inspect element maneuver is all it took, apparently. "I was digging through the source code of bethesda.net and found a reference to 'oblivion-remastered' in the Google Tag Manager setup."

The reference, according to the poster, points to a URL that seems to be the official Oblivion Remastered page, although there's no live site there just yet. "The page isn't live yet," as the OP explains, "but what's interesting is that I checked the Google Tag Manager container on the Wayback Machine, and this reference wasn't there as of April 10th. So it looks like it was added very recently!" In other words, the remake might truly be just around the corner.

If the "leaked" Xbox support chat messages making rounds online end up actually ringing true, Oblivion Remastered is set to drop next Monday, on April 21 – just a few days from now. This would line up with Such-Ad5976's own discovery, as it makes sense that Bethesda is already preparing a site for the remake. Fans want to hear about the remaster from the studio itself, though, with one commenting, "At this point they have to release the trailer."

As a longtime Elder Scrolls stan, I agree whole-heartedly with that reply – but if all the leaks are as real as they're beginning to feel, there's a solid chance Oblivion's release will take form as a shadow drop this upcoming week. Either way, it's starting to seem like we're seriously getting another Oblivion before we get The Elder Scrolls 6 , although I can't say I'm surprised. It's been well over a decade now since Skyrim first launched, after all.

