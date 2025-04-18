As the Oblivion remaster looms, fans hope the original RPG's viral goofiness makes it through unscathed

Once a year, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion enjoys a minor resurgence across the internet from fans who are still nostalgic for the game and, more specifically, the endless memes it generated before memes were a word that most people recognized. And with the Oblivion remaster now looming, fans are again reminiscing about the game's unintentional comedy and hoping it doesn't go anywhere in the recently leaked re-release.

Almost exactly one year ago, Bethesda's janky magnum opus went absolutely viral as fans flooded the timeline with the most hilarious Oblivion clips. Now that alleged screenshots from the Oblivion remaster have leaked - months after endless rumors and years after a Microsoft court document mentioned the project - it's time for another trip down memory lane.

First up is this absolute fever dream scene. It's the kind of dream you have where you know you're stuck deep in sleep and nothing makes sense and, yet, there's some underlying logic to it all. This man wants to get better with his bow, he just can't figure out what it does. Thank you, 2006 Bethesda jank.

Oblivion is the funniest video game ever made and I will die on this hill pic.twitter.com/YRzm8BZlxFApril 17, 2025

Next up is an evergreen Oblivion classic. You know the one. Adoring Fan just wants to worship the ground you walk on. And when you tell him to go away because that's so creepy, he simply runs off a clip. Poor guy.

And another classic: the "Farewell" before Fithragaer gets squashed in a trap.

"Snow. We need more snow. Can't have enough snow," before the camera cuts to an NPC buried to his ears in snow who just says "Indeed" is comedy gold beyond human imagination. Only the Oblivion engine could possibly come up with something so off the wall.

