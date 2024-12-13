Everything in the Helldivers 2 Urban Legends Warbond

The Helldivers 2 Urban Legends Warbond has been released along with the Omens of Tyranny update, a new Premium Warbond that has a particular emphasis on melee, close quarters and heavy duty impact, with weapons and stratagems like the Stun Lance and the Directional Shield.

Below we'll take you through all of the rewards in the Urban Legends Premium Warbond and what they do in HD2, so you can judge whether you want to invest in this new source of firepower against the sudden appearance of the Illuminate in Helldivers 2.

All rewards in the Urban Legends Warbond in Helldivers 2

Below we've listed all the rewards in HD2's Urban Legends Warbond, including how much they cost in Medals, what page they're on, and what purpose they serve.

Page 1 Weapons CQC-19 Stun Lance: A one-handed melee weapon equipped in the secondary weapon slot, used to stun opponents. (30 Medals) Stratagems Directional Shield: A backpack equip that creates a large, broad forcefield in front of the player. Can be paired with one-handed weapons. Allies can shoot through the shield. (75 Medals) Armor SR-24 Street Scout Body Armor: Light armor that increases reload speed by 30% and ammo capacity of primary weapons by 20%. (40 Medals) SR-24 Street Scout Helmet: Standard Helmet stats. Similar in design to an offroad bike helmet. (30 Medals) Cosmetics Concrete Jungle Hellpod Pattern: A grey urban camo pattern design for the player's Hellpods. (20 Medals) Greatcloak of Rebar Resolve: Standard cape with light and dark grey patterning with yellow highlights. (8 Medals) Rebar Resolve: Player card in grey with an urban camo pattern. (2 Medals). Currency 100 Super Credits (7 Medals)

Page 2 (Requires 160 Medals spent in Warbond to unlock) Stratagems Flame Sentry: A turret flamethrower. (75 Medals) Boosters Armed Resupply Pods: Mounts a Liberator on the roof of all resupply pods to have them double as automatic turrets. (55 Medals) Armor SR-18 Roadblock Body Armor: Heavy armor that increases reload speed by 30% and ammo capacity of primary weapons by 20%. (45 Medals) SR-18 Roadblock Helmet: Standard Helmet stats. Includes a fin design seemingly inspired by Roman or Spartan helmets. (35 Medals) Cosmetics Concrete Jungle Shuttle Pattern: A grey urban camo pattern design for the player's shuttle. (50 Medals) Holder of the Yellow Line: Standard cape in grey and yellow, featuring two helmets facing each other. (20 Medals) Holder of the Yellow Line: Player card in grey with a silhouetted Roadblock Helmet. (5 Medals). Currency 100 Super Credits (12 Medals)

(Requires 160 Medals spent in Warbond to unlock) Page 3 (Requires 250 Medals spent in Warbond to unlock) Stratagems Anti-Tank Emplacement: A manned gun emplacement that fires large explosive shells. (110 Medals) Cosmetics Concrete Jungle Exosuit Pattern: A grey urban camo pattern design for the player's Mechs. (50 Medals) Concrete Jungle Vehicle Pattern: A grey urban camo pattern design for the player's FRV cars. (55 Medals) This is Democracy: An emote in which the player does a powerful kick ahead of them. (50 Medals) Super Pedestrian: A new title to be equipped to the player's profile. (20 Medals) Currency 100 Super Credits (32 Medals)

(Requires 250 Medals spent in Warbond to unlock)

How to get the Urban Legends Warbond

Like all the HD2 Premium Warbonds, you can buy the Urban Legends battle pass for 1000 Helldivers 2 Super Credits in the Acquisition menu (Square/X on the controller) while you're in your dropship hub area between missions. Once you have it unlocked, you can pay for all the different rewards with Medals earned in Operations or through the completing of challenges.

We don't know this early on how good the Urban Legends Warbond is compared to the others, or if it's a new contender for the title of the Helldivers 2 best Warbond. The Stun Lance and Directional Shield are very interesting additions to the game, and the Warbond's long-term legacy will likely live or die on their effectiveness against the Illuminate and other foes, and if the Lance ranks highly among the best weapons in Helldivers 2.

