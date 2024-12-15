The new Helldivers 2 fast recon vehicle or FRV is a new jeep to help deal with the Illuminate now they've invaded the galaxy. The jeep in Helldivers 2 is an effective tool to move around the map quickly, so you can complete your objectives much faster than usual.

If you’re looking for a vehicle to grab or just want to know more about how to control the FRV in Helldivers 2, here’s exactly where you can find one, and how to drive it.

Helldivers 2 Fast Recon Vehicle explained

(Image credit: Arrowhead Games)

The Helldivers 2 Fast Recon Vehicle, or Jeep as players are calling it, was added in the 01.002.001 patch. It’s a car with enough spaces to fit your four player team, and also holds a mounted machine gun to fend off the Helldivers 2 Illuminate hordes that will try to overwhelm you.

Similar to Helldivers 2 Exosuits when they first launched, the FRV is currently only found on the field and is not available as a Stratagem.

Where to find the Fast Recon Vehicle in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Arrowhead Games)

You can find the Helldivers 2 Fast Recon Vehicle, or Jeep as players are calling it, on any planet with urban colonies added in the Omens of Tyranny update. This is currently restricted to Calypso which is located in the Illuminates section of the galaxy. However, it’s possible more urban districts may be available in Terminid and Automaton -invaded planets at a later date.

The FRV location will appear on the map as a little car icon, as seen above. However, they have also been known to appear without the icon present, so be sure to keep an eye out when exploring during Illuminate missions. Be sure to also keep in mind that the Fast Recon Vehicle will usually spawn in a city, so drop near an urban centre if you want to find a car near the beginning of a mission.



At the moment, FRVs are not available as part of the Helldivers 2 Stratagems . However, Arrowhead has stated that completing a Major Order in the future will unlock the jeep as a Stratagem to call in during missions. “Keep following the Major Orders issued by Super Earth High Command and you will get the keys to your very own FRV,” the developer writes.

How to drive the Fast Recon Vehicle in Helldivers 2

When you find the FRV, press the interact key against any of the doors or the mounted machine gun to enter that particular seat. In the driver’s seat you can use the Left Stick on controllers to steer, with R2 and L2 for accelerating and braking.

There are also several FRV gearbox modes available to you while driving, with controls featuring five different modes: Reverse, Neutral, Drive, First, Second. Similar to driving a car in real life, you’ll need to manually change these gears as you’re driving to maintain control over the vehicle. You can alternate between by using the L1 and R1 buttons.

Another thing to note is there are now two accessibility options turned on by default: Auto reverse vehicles and Reverse gear inputs throttle. What these basically do is help your manoeuvrability by braking to reverse (similar to how most modern video games handle car controls) and using braking to throttle while reversing. Feel free to turn those off if you prefer a more manual style of input.

Helldivers 2 FRV tips

Helldivers 2 FRV tips

With the basics of Helldivers 2 cars out of the way, here are some tips to be aware of while zooming around during your missions.

It’s better with mates. There’s no problem grabbing the car yourself and driving to the next objective, but teams who play together, stay together. Grab the car and pick up your teammates like a good taxi driver to take everyone to the next objective.

There’s no problem grabbing the car yourself and driving to the next objective, but teams who play together, stay together. Grab the car and pick up your teammates like a good taxi driver to take everyone to the next objective. Get someone on the mounted turret. The machine gun on the back of the FRV packs a serious punch. It’ll not only deal with those pesky Voteless hordes but also make quick work of flying enemies such as the Jetpack Overseers and Watchers. Better yet, the gun rotates by a full 360 degrees so the gunner will have full view of any threat coming at you.

The machine gun on the back of the FRV packs a serious punch. It’ll not only deal with those pesky Voteless hordes but also make quick work of flying enemies such as the Jetpack Overseers and Watchers. Better yet, the gun rotates by a full 360 degrees so the gunner will have full view of any threat coming at you. You can lean out the window to shoot. Anyone sat in the passenger seats has the ability to lean out the window and shoot at enemy units. With the vehicle moving fast, it can be hard to hit enemies at such speeds, but using a Helldivers 2 weapon such as the Scorcher or Commando will make landing shots easier. Be aware that firing from the passenger seats can still inflict friendly fire, so plan your shots accordingly.

Anyone sat in the passenger seats has the ability to lean out the window and shoot at enemy units. With the vehicle moving fast, it can be hard to hit enemies at such speeds, but using a such as the Scorcher or Commando will make landing shots easier. Be aware that firing from the passenger seats can still inflict friendly fire, so plan your shots accordingly. The turret has limited ammo. The mounted gun has four belts of ammo to use, and the reload time is pretty slow. Make sure your teammates can cover you from their passenger seats when it’s time to reload. And have a back-up plan in case the gunner runs out of ammo.

The mounted gun has four belts of ammo to use, and the reload time is pretty slow. Make sure your teammates can cover you from their passenger seats when it’s time to reload. And have a back-up plan in case the gunner runs out of ammo. Don’t take the vehicle off-road. Hills are the FRV’s worst enemy. If you decide to take it outside of the colonies, make sure you keep your speed low to avoid flipping the car. Doing so will damage the vehicle greatly and throw everyone out.

Hills are the FRV’s worst enemy. If you decide to take it outside of the colonies, make sure you keep your speed low to avoid flipping the car. Doing so will damage the vehicle greatly and throw everyone out. Cars will explode with enough damage. The FRV isn’t invulnerable to damage. With enough hits from melee and ranged enemies, it’ll start smoking which is a surefire sign to get out and avoid being killed by the explosion. You should also be aware that tires can be popped too, leaving you with a much harder vehicle to control should you lose any wheels.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission