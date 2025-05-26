Splinter Cell dev says the Chaos Theory team "couldn't have gotten more out of the hardware if we wanted to," thanks to a "paradigm shift" fueled by the original Xbox

Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory represented almost the very best of the graphical technology available at the time, and the team behind it would have been hard-pressed to have pushed it any further.
Speaking to Edge Magazine, Clint Hocking - creative director on Chaos Theory and a writer and designer on the original Splinter Cell - said that when it came to the third game in the iconic stealth series, "we couldn't have gotten more out of the hardware if we wanted to. In many ways, Chaos theory and a small handful of other titles led the transition to a sort of pseudo-next generation."
That not-quite new generation was kickstarted by the original Xbox. Arriving more than 18 months after the PS2, and well after the Sega Dreamcast, Hocking says that Microsoft's first console kicked off a "paradigm shift in rendering technology." As with any new console, it would take a few years until developers worked out how to get the most out of the hardware - but by the time Chaos Theory arrived, a few months before the Xbox 360, Hocking and his team had pushed it as far as they thought it could go.
That work paid off. While Chaos Theory was well-received on most major platforms, it was clearly at its best on Xbox, where it still boasts its best scores to this day. Hocking maintains that the improved lighting and rendering on that platform compared to the PS2 and PC releases was only "made possible for the first time by the Xbox."
Don't believe us? Check out our list of the best Xbox games of all time.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.