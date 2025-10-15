With no new game in sight, Netflix is keeping Splinter Cell alive with a second season of its Deathwatch animated series

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch has officially been renewed for a second season. The Netflix animated series adapts the long running Splinter Cell espionage game franchise, in which the player takes on the role of special agent Sam Fisher, infiltrating and sneaking through enemy territory in service of a US black ops organization known as Third Echelon.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is created by Derek Kolstad, best known for the John Wick franchise, with game studio Ubisoft, and co-directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage. Actor Liev Schreiber returns in season 2 in the lead voice role of Sam Fisher, alongside actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste's Zinnia Mckenna.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"In this first-ever adaptation of the acclaimed stealth video game franchise Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, legendary agent Sam Fisher is drawn back into the field when a wounded young operative seeks out his help," reads Netflix's official description of Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. "Produced by Ubisoft, in partnership with Derek Kolstad (John Wick), Sun Creature and Fost."

The last Splinter Cell game was released in 2002, spawning seven spin-offs and sequels, along with a whole series of novels that are still being published. Though the series bears his name, novelist Tom Clancy is not the author of the books, and merely endorsed the game series following the success of the Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon games which also bear his name.

The last game in the series, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, was released in 2013. Still, Ubisoft has kept hope alive that the series will return in some form sooner rather than later, as the first season of Splinter Cell: Deathwatch had to change some plot points due to the developer having "other plans" for the franchise.