"It's very important for us to feel like we are defining our game": Phantom Blade Zero devs want their kung-fu action game to shake up the genre, and I'm already spellbound by its stylish grace

The Game Awards 2025 revealed the latest trailer for developer S-Game's Phantom Blade Zero, which has been steadily climbing the ladder of the most anticipated new games coming in 2026. Channeling the same style of the likes of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the Ninja Gaiden series, the upcoming action-adventure game balances Wuxia-inspired spectacle with fast, tight combat to offer a high-octane twist on an action-RPG with influences from the best FromSoftware games.

The latest trailer showed off the game's impressive scale, and it looks to offer more than just a gauntlet of enemies and bosses to take down. Shortly after The Game Awards, I had the opportunity to play an hour of Phantom Blade Zero and speak to game director and studio founder Soulframe Liang about the game. While it seeks to capture the same highs as other greats in the pantheon of action games, the developers have a larger ambition: creating their own lane within the broader action genre.

Wuxia-pen your blades

(Image credit: S-GAME)

The main plot of Phantom Blade Zero draws on the spectacle of Wuxia fiction, which leans into martial-arts action in period settings.



However, Phantom Blade Zero is also a reimagining of the director's previous efforts in the cult-classic Rainblood series, including Rainblood Chronicles: Mirage and Rainblood: Tower of Death. For Phantom Blade Zero, S-Game is aiming to capture the dark fantasy and steampunk influences of the earlier games in its fully realized 3D character-action gameplay.