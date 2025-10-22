After 30 million rounds and 816,162 rubber ducks, Arc Raiders celebrates successful Server Slam open beta with some prompt bug squashing: "We took immediate action"

Former Battlefield developers' shooter Arc Raiders enjoyed a festive Server Slam open beta period, as evidenced by the 30 million rounds developer Embark Studios reports were played ahead of the game's October 30 launch.

I was also pleased to learn through Embark's post-Slam autopsy that Arc Raiders players also spent a decent amount of time collecting 816,162 rubber ducks – the pudgy yellow kind, with an orange bill and beady, dot eyes.

But, duck or no duck, Embark thanks "all the brave Raiders who joined us for the ARC Raiders Server Slam this past weekend" for their "vital" participation. In addition to identifying useful stats – like the fact that 2,356,295 players were knocked over by the Rocketeer ARC enemy type, while an unlucky 26,676 got toppled by lightning – Embark's beta helped it start quickly squashing bugs.

"We are working around the clock to implement fixes and tune the game for launch," says Embark. "We took immediate action on several fronts."

At the moment, Embark is currently aiming to improve crucial pre-launch details like Arc Raiders' stability across all platforms, balance adjustments, and visual performance.

"The default settings did change a bit to favor more performance, and we are looking into tuning further to strike the right balance," the developer explains. But "every piece of data and feedback you provided is helping us to make ARC Raiders a better game."

