After 30 million rounds and 816,162 rubber ducks, Arc Raiders celebrates successful Server Slam open beta with some prompt bug squashing: "We took immediate action"

News
By published

It was a good Server Slam

Arc Raiders
(Image credit: Embark)

Former Battlefield developers' shooter Arc Raiders enjoyed a festive Server Slam open beta period, as evidenced by the 30 million rounds developer Embark Studios reports were played ahead of the game's October 30 launch.

I was also pleased to learn through Embark's post-Slam autopsy that Arc Raiders players also spent a decent amount of time collecting 816,162 rubber ducks – the pudgy yellow kind, with an orange bill and beady, dot eyes.

But, duck or no duck, Embark thanks "all the brave Raiders who joined us for the ARC Raiders Server Slam this past weekend" for their "vital" participation. In addition to identifying useful stats – like the fact that 2,356,295 players were knocked over by the Rocketeer ARC enemy type, while an unlucky 26,676 got toppled by lightning – Embark's beta helped it start quickly squashing bugs.

See more PS5 News
Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.