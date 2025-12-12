Arc Raiders dev says "we do analyze behavior and match accordingly" in the closest confirmation we have that PvP goblins get cage match lobbies while loot rats chill together

An Arc Raiders dev has said that the team does analyse player behaviour as part of the matchmaking. So your horrible actions will apparently have consequences after all.

Arc Raiders has become the breakout multiplayer hit of the end of 2025. While Battlefield 6 and Black Ops 7 have obviously done well, neither seems to have the same excited community as Embark Studios' latest shooter. Part of that popularity is its social media presence, namely, watching clips of players being the absolute worst people on the planet in the name of looting some nice items instead of fighting the common foe.

So just remember the next time you try, and likely succeed, to take me out in Arc Raiders and steal my loot – that I am not skilled enough at the game to save – your actions may have consequences, and you'll (probably) run into a bigger fish down the line if Embark matches you against fellow troublemakers.

