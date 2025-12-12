Arc Raiders dev says "we do analyze behavior and match accordingly" in the closest confirmation we have that PvP goblins get cage match lobbies while loot rats chill together

An Arc Raiders dev has said that the team does analyse player behaviour as part of the matchmaking. So your horrible actions will apparently have consequences after all.

Arc Raiders has become the breakout multiplayer hit of the end of 2025. While Battlefield 6 and Black Ops 7 have obviously done well, neither seems to have the same excited community as Embark Studios' latest shooter. Part of that popularity is its social media presence, namely, watching clips of players being the absolute worst people on the planet in the name of looting some nice items instead of fighting the common foe.

But so far, Embark hadn't confirmed if your behavior would then factor into who you get matched with in the future, ensuring rapscallions can be paired with their ilk while the civilized players stick together. But in talks with PC Gamer, Robert Sammelin, art director at Embark, says the matchmaking "is quite complex, so we do analyze behavior and match accordingly."

Obviously, this isn't a massive, overt confirmation that blows open how the game works. However, given how close to its chest Embark has kept the secrets of its matchmaking, I'd say that's a pretty big detail to share.

So just remember the next time you try, and likely succeed, to take me out in Arc Raiders and steal my loot – that I am not skilled enough at the game to save – your actions may have consequences, and you'll (probably) run into a bigger fish down the line if Embark matches you against fellow troublemakers.

Arc Raiders update stops you going out of bounds and getting shot through walls, but players are frustrated Embark still hasn't addressed a progression bug that's "been in the game since launch"