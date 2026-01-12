Arc Raiders has officially sold 12 million copies, so Embark's giving everyone a free gold hammer: "The way it took off, I think, took all of us by surprise"

By published

If you've logged in a single time, you'll get the golden raider tool automatically

Arc Raiders character holding golden sledgehammer on dark blue starry background
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Confirming a recent analyst estimate, Arc Raiders developer Embark Studios announced that the game has sold 12 million copies across all platforms since its launch on October 30, 2025.

To celebrate this milestone, Embark is giving all players a golden raider tool. This reward was originally intended to celebrate 10 million players, but the holiday rush catapulted the game right past that.