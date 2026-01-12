Arc Raiders has officially sold 12 million copies, so Embark's giving everyone a free gold hammer: "The way it took off, I think, took all of us by surprise"

Confirming a recent analyst estimate, Arc Raiders developer Embark Studios announced that the game has sold 12 million copies across all platforms since its launch on October 30, 2025.

To celebrate this milestone, Embark is giving all players a golden raider tool. This reward was originally intended to celebrate 10 million players, but the holiday rush catapulted the game right past that.

To claim the gold hammer, you just need to have logged into Arc Raiders a single time before midnight CET / 6pm ET / 3pm PT on January 13, 2026. In other words, play the game on or before Tuesday this week. If you've already played, you are quite literally golden. The hammer should arrive via in-game mail on January 13.