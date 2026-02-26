"I'm sorry Winton": All it took was Overwatch cosmetics for new tank baddie Domina to send fans to the dark side in the shooter's ongoing faction wars event

Blizzard Entertainment has been trying something new with Overwatch's in-game challenges. Every week, players are asked to choose a side: pledge your allegiance to Overwatch, the good eggs, or Talon, the sometimes questionably bad eggs. But all Talon had to do to secure an easy victory was dangle Domina cosmetics in front of the sickos who are unwaveringly down bad for the new tank hero.

Overwatch's faction wars, called Conquest, essentially let players complete challenges to unlock weekly rewards that change depending on which side is chosen. At the end of the week, the faction with the most challenges completed wins, and everyone receives a unique cosmetic themed around whoever's victorious.

Week three kicked off just a few days ago with Overwatch offering up player icons based on Tracer, Winston, and Pharah, as well as a Wuyang voice line. On the other hand, Talon is promising folks four cosmetics all entirely dedicated to Domina, the shady business exec with a sassy mouth and, as the name suggests, a moveset capable of dominating tight spaces, which probably explains all the reverent fan art made in her honor.

Almost as soon as this week's Conquest began, Talon was way in the lead with a whopping 78% of players cowering behind Domina's strong mechanical arms. Even Jetpack Cat couldn't convince that many people to join Overwatch's cause. That dramatic gap has evened out since as players complete Talon's pass and hop back over to Overwatch for their unique cosmetics, the traitors, but Talon is still ahead with 62.9% at the time of writing.

"It has literally never been more over," one Reddit post proclaimed, and its highest upvoted comment guesses that "if they put 5 weeks of Domina Talon is easily going 5-0."

"They knew what they were doing when they put Domina vs Lucio," another fan writes. "If they wanted a fair fight they would have made it Domina vs Jetpack Cat." Most of the rest of the thread is full of people asking for forgiveness: "I'm sorry Winton."

