Fortnite lead gushes that "working at Epic allows you to have your childhood dreams come true" as its new South Park collab is teased: "Working on this one made me so happy"

Fortnite has announced that South Park content will be arriving in the game this week, and the game's design director seems thrilled.

Fortnite has crossed over with everything at this point – good, bad, and weird, Epic Games has found a way to get its hands on it. But over the last few years, Epic has really gone after the animated sitcom market. Starting with Family Guy's Peter Griffin in 2024, this was swiftly followed by the likes of Futurama, King of the Hill, Bob's Burgers, and Beavis and Butthead before culminating in an entire season based around The Simpsons last November. But one of the pillars of that genre will be soon joining them.

After some rumor and speculation, today Fortnite posted a picture of Butters from South Park playing the game with the caption "Chaos, loading…" Also included in the post is a date, 1.9.26 (which is three days from now, not September for those of you in countries that do dates the right way).