Fortnite Chapter 7 was designed to take the game "back to its battle royale roots," even though it didn't actually start as one, and one lead is "both in awe and hugely proud of this team"

A wrinkle in Fortnite's history that can get overlooked is that it didn’t start as a battle royale, but as a more lighthearted survival game. The 100-person free-for-all mode came slightly after launch, but even as far as the devs are concerned, that's inconsequential at this point.

Or that's the implication, at least, from an amusing tweet by Fortnite design director Ted Timmins. "Many months ago we set out to take Fortnite back to its battle royale roots - where every match would feel different, to give the game a quality of life update, and respect what has made Fortnite, Fortnite," he says.

"I'm left both in awe and hugely proud of this team," he continues, "and while the new chapter is only just beginning - it's great to start it by seeing such positivity from the community."