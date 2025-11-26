When does Fortnite Chapter 7 start?

When does the Fortnite Chapter 7 start is a question we now have the answer to, as it will be kicking off on November 30, 2025. As always, you can expect plenty of big changes when a fresh chapter launches, so alongside a brand new map to explore there will no doubt be updated mechanics and plus both familiar and new faces to meet.

Epic aren't known for resting on their laurels and are always planning the next stage of development in Fortnite, so there will certainly be more changes brought in during the course of the upcoming chapter and beyond. If you're looking to the future and wondering what Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 may have in store, then here's everything we know about it so far.