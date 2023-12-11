You can't use guitar controllers in Fortnite Festival just yet

Fortnite Festival guitar controllers aren't compatible just yet though making them work in the rhythm game mode is a priority. With plenty of people still hanging on to their classic Guitar Hero and Rock Band musical instrument controllers, this new Fortnite mode would be a perfect excuse to dust off those multicolored keys to strum some tunes. While you can't do that just yet, here's all the information we've got so far on when Fortnite Festival guitar controllers will be available.

When will instrument controllers be compatible with Fortnite Festival?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Festival launched on December 9 with no support for musical instrument controllers, such as those for Guitar Hero and Rock Band games, but Epic Games has said that it is "a priority for the team and currently under development", concluding that the developer will have more to share in 2024. I'll be sure to update this guide as soon as any news breaks on when this feature will get added.

A nebulous 2024 window obviously isn't very much to go on as that could mean it will take a whole year to get this controller compatibility implemented. Even though it's a priority for Epic, I would expect it to arrive a couple of months into 2024 at the earliest, though that is a total guess. You should also be aware that, like Lego Fortnite splitscreen, Fortnite Festival does not have split screen capabilities, and Epic Games has not indicated if this is another feature that could be added later too.

As well as Fortnite Festival, a couple of other modes have been added to Fortnite, expanding it far beyond Battle Royale and Save The World. Lego Fortnite is its own survival game that uses real Lego elements (including Fortnite minifigs!), while Rocket Racing is a new racing mode that uses Rocket League's cars.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.