When does Fortnite Season 5 start? Here's everything we know so far

When does Fortnite Season 5 start is a question some players may be considering already, despite only being a month or so into the current Last Resort season, as well as thinking about what the Season 5 Battle Pass theme could be. This is assuming, of course, that there actually is Season 5 this time around, as the previous chapter bucked trends by only consisting of four seasons before moving on, so we'll just have to wait and see how things pan out in Fortnite. For now, there's a new Star Wars crossover event to explore featuring Fortnite Ahsoka Tano, so you can learn the ways of the Jedi and grab a lightsaber for a significant advantage. If you're looking ahead to what Fortnite Season 5 in Chapter 4 may hold, then here's everything we know so far.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Season 5 start in Chapter 4? The Fortnite Season 5 release date hasn't been officially confirmed, but according to the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass, as seen on the Epic Games website and the in-game message on the Battle Pass screen, we can determine the current Season 4 Battle Pass will end on November 3, 2023 at 2am ET. This means that the Fortnite Season 5 start date will most likely also be Friday November 3, 2023 following the usual downtime for the transition, but it will be a while before we receive official confirmation on this. It has also been a long time since we had a big Fortnite live event, so perhaps this time around there will be some sort of celebration to mark the new season.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Season 5?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At the time of writing, it's too early to predict exactly what the biggest changes for Fortnite Season 5 will be. The current season is being dominated by a heist theme, and the arrival of vampiric Kado Thorne's strongholds has significantly changed the appearance of the island, but how long will they last for? Through the Snapshot quests you're putting together an elite heist crew, which may mean you're getting ready to perform the ultimate takedown at the finale of the season. An NPC named Shimmerdusk has also appeared on the island, described as "a monster hunter of great renown, [who] has tracked Kado Thorne across time and space to this island. But she will need all her wits to secure her showdown..." so perhaps an epic final battle could be instigated by her.

It's also a safe bet to assume that we'll receive several Fortnite new weapons for the start of Season 5, with other items being taken out of rotation and placed in the vault. We haven't heard much about Fortnite first person mode for a while now, so there's an outside chance we could see more on that too.

How much will the Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you lots of additional rewards. The Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass will likely be available for the usual 950 V-Bucks, which means it will be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $7.99 / £6.99 to get you 1,000 V-Bucks.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $19.99 / £17.49 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free).

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need to collect 950 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in November 2023.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Season 5 in Chapter 4 for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all of the details as soon as they're revealed!

