Where to find Fortnite Gnomes for XP in Season OG

Fortnite Gnomes are one of the iconic items from the original chapter of the battle royale, regularly featuring in both standard quests and hidden tasks for additional XP. It's the latter which brings them back to our attention in Fortnite Season OG, as these cheeky garden ornaments have popped up in humorous dioramas all over the island and there's a chunky 20K XP bonus for each one you collect – which is very welcome given the short length of this season and the 50 levels of the OG Pass which need to be worked through. If you're looking for a boost then here's where to find all ten hidden Gnomes in Fortnite.

Fortnite Gnomes locations in Season OG

(Image credit: Epic Games)

So far, I have discovered ten Fortnite Gnomes locations, which are marked on the above map. Further details for where to find them is as follows:

To the northwest of Junk Junction near the giant llama To the south of Pleasant Park at a camping site To the northeast of Greasy Grove near the big stone head In a tunnel in central Shifty Shafts behind a wooden barrier To the east of Shifty Shafts next to a crashed Battle Bus To the north of Dusty Divot woods floating in a pool To the north of Risky Reels behind an RV To the west side of the Wailing Wood maze in a metal cage To the north of Lonely Lodge by the riverside To the east of Paradise Palms next to some graves

As this is a nice round number there are not likely to be any more Gnomes hiding around the battle royale island, but if there are then I will update this guide when they are revealed.

How to find Gnomes in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As the Fortnite Gnomes are not part of any questline you can't officially track them. However, when you get near to one of their locations a helpful exclamation mark icon appears on screen – though crucially not on the minimap – to guide you to where the ornament is hiding. Once there, it's simply a case of following the Collect Gnome prompt to grab it, which will give you a pun-ny description of the location you found it in plus that handy 20,000 XP bonus towards your OG Pass progress.

