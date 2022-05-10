Fortnite error codes and what they mean for the game

Fortnite error codes are the last thing you want to see when you try to join the battle royale, with Fortnite error ESP-BUIMET-003 currently providing a sure-fire sign that something has gone wrong. They could mean that Fortnite is down completely for everyone, or there might be a more specific issue connected to your chosen gaming platform. Naturally, you'll want to know what's going on and when you can get back into Fortnite again, so understanding what these codes mean can help you get a handle on the situation. With that in mind, here's an explanation of the most common Fortnite error codes, along with any specific problems happening right now.

Fortnite error ESP-BUIMET-003

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At the time of writing, certain players on Xbox and PlayStation consoles are receiving a red screen with the message "An error occurred while connecting to Epic servers. Please try again later" and Fortnite error ESP-BUIMET-003. This isn't affecting all players on those platforms, but obviously it's frustrating if it's stopping you from accessing the battle royale. The good news is that Epic have acknowledged this issue and are already investigating, so there should be a resolution soon to get everyone connected again.

Fortnite error codes and what they mean

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Although it's rare to encounter a problem with the game that isn't well explained, sometimes Fortnite error codes appear that can stop your gaming session in its tracks. Here are the most common errors, with advice on how to fix them should they occur in your game:

Fortnite Error Code 0

This is usually a PC game client issue preventing the game from launching, so you should verify the game files from the client game settings, or run the command prompt as administrator and type "sfc/scannow" then Enter.

Fortnite Error Code 86 / Fortnite Error Code 91

These errors relates to issues with party services or joining another player's party, and the first step is to restart the game. If that doesn't resolve the error, then try changing the party settings to private and inviting again.

Fortnite Error Code 93

This is another error relating to joining parties, though the fix is slightly different. Try changing your character's outfit, changing the party to public then joining without an invite, or joining your friend through the Epic Games friend list.

Fortnite Error Code 500

This is a serious issue that prevents the game from launching, and there is no easy fix you can do. The good news is that Epic are usually swift at issuing an update to resolve the problem, so you shouldn't be shut out for long.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite quests | Fortnite characters | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite building removed | How to sprint in Fortnite | Fortnite Tanks | Fortnite Device Uplink | Fortnite Omni Chips | Fortnite Jetpacks | Fortnite Battlebuses | Fortnite Season 3