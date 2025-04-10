New early access mech extraction shooter and battle royale looks like Transformers Beast Wars, and the child in me is very excited for it

Steel Hunters is a new early access extraction shooter-cum-battle royale with a mech twist fom the World of Tanks devs. Instead of burly soldiers competing for loot over the course of an hour long match, mechs battle it out for 10-15 minutes before you call it a day. Some of them look like they're straight out of Transformers Beast Wars, and I can't wait to get stuck in myself.

Two-person teams of mechs gather loot and more powerful gear while battling other groups of players to make it to the extraction points on a post-apocalyptic Earth. It's the kind of battle royale and extraction loop you'll be used to if you're a fan of these genres. It's the mechs that really make it stand out.

The 2,010 Steam reviews for the game are currently "mixed." Generally, the combat and mission structure is being praised. It's a slower paced game than something like Armored Core 6. Your mechs are big and lumbering, not agile and rocket-powered. They can tear through buildings, and watching old houses crumble is a sight to behold.

STEEL HUNTERS - Early Access Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"It does feel like I'm controlling a big, kinda clunky, heavy tank on two (or four) legs," writes one player on Steam. "Moving around isn't a completely seamless thing, it's something you have to carefully consider. Knowing how good your position is, what your escape routes are, and how you can maneuver around cover better than your enemy."

You've got your standard bipedal and tanky mechs, but what really stands out to me are the animal ones. These are much more agile than the other varieties, so there are multiple ways for you to play.

Unfortunately, players have noted a fair few issues. As a free-to-play game, people aren't too happy with how slowly things unlock if you're not spending any money. Also, battle pass progression is gained purely through completing weekly challenges, so regular gameplay doesn't level it up like in Fortnite.

A lot of the other complaints sound like standard early access teething issues such as login difficulties and server problems, but one review notes that these are already being addressed by developer Wargaming, so hopefully more improvements are on the way.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If big mechs aren't your thing, check out some of the best free games you can play right now.