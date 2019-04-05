Apex Legends download: How to download Apex Legends on all platforms

The Apex Legends download recently hit over 50 million users last month, which is an absolutely staggering number. It also means that if you don't go ahead and figure out how to download Apex Legends, you're missing out. Only problem is that's not quite a simple task as it sounds. We've got everything you need to know about the Apex Legends download here, for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Apex Legends review | Apex Legends battle pass | Apex Legends Map guide | Apex Legends tips | Apex Legends Finishers | Best Apex Legends weapons | Best Apex Legends characters | Apex Legends high level loot guide | Apex Legends Heirlooms Guide | Apex Legends crafting metal guide | Apex Legends Loot Tick locations | Apex Legends Nessy guide | Apex Legends cross platform

Apex Legends download - PS4

Getting the Apex Legends download on PS4 is simple - just head to the PSN Store on your PS4 and you can find Apex Legends ready to install under the "Free" tab on the left (it's also currently the headliner under "Featured"). You can also get the process started from your browser: simply visit the Apex Legends PSN Store page , add the game to your cart, and complete your 'purchase' of this free game at checkout. From there, you can even queue up the install from your computer if your PS4 is in Rest Mode. In a surprising move for a multiplayer FPS, you do not need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to participate in the online play.

Apex Legends download - Xbox One

As with the PS4 version, starting the Apex Legends download on Xbox One is as easy as visiting the Store page and getting the download going. You can also visit the Apex Legends Microsoft Store page to add the game to your account, though you'll need to have your Xbox One as one of the linked devices attached to your Microsoft account. You'll also need an active Xbox Live Gold subscription to play online, as is standard on the console.

Apex Legends download - PC

The Apex Legends download on PC is somewhat trickier than the console versions, but only slightly. To play, you'll need to install EA's Origin platform and create an account, which is easily done from the official Origin download page . Once you've installed Origin, simply visit the Store and locate the Apex Legends page, then add the game to your library. You can also skip straight to this step and install Apex Legends directly via the official Apex Legends storefront page . And no, there's no subscription service to worry about on PC, unlike console multiplayer.