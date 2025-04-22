Monster Hunter Wilds players have found a new way to dodge certain attacks flawlessly – using paid emotes to strike their best pose

Nobody likes pay-to-win mechanics in games, but it turns out Monster Hunter Wilds has some paid emotes that give you a serious advantage during combat.

There are a series of emotes that can be bought and used to pose in the game's built-in photo mode, and some of them allow you to levitate in mid-air. This allows you to simply jump over and avoid a lot of low attacks.

As reported by Automaton , one player has demonstrated this using the Vanish Sign to hop over a Mizutsune’s horizontal water beam attack. Rather than dodging or blocking, the player simply opens up their emote wheel and strikes the pose, which suspends them in the air above the attack safely. This kind of strategy will be especially useful against the new Tempered Mizutsune variant.

Other poses also help you avoid attacks. The Shinobi pose gets you in the air, and the This Can't Be and Celebratory Knee Slide ones lower you, helping you avoid high attacks.

While these are all technically pay-to-win, they also demonstrate just how accurate the hitboxes in Monster Hunter Wilds are. Next time you get clipped by an attack you swear you dodged, maybe think again.

If you want these emote packs for yourself, they're luckily quite cheap. The Photo Pose Set Vol. 1, which contains the Vanish Sign, is just $4, and the Celebratory Knee Slide is just $2. That's only an extra six bucks, but still, I can understand why some would be annoyed that they'll need to pay more to stand a better chance against some of the monsters.

In the meantime, check out our Monster Hunter Wilds weapon tier list so you know what to use against the toughest foes, as well as our Monster Hunter Wilds review to find out why we think it's the "new peak of the series."