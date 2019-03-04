Apex Legends hit 50 million players in its first month (and 31 billion pings)

Apex Legends continues to soar. Respawn Entertainment's free-to-play battle royale FPS has now passed 50 million players in less than 30 days since launch. To celebrate, Respawn created a highlight reel chock-full of Apex Legends stats and extremely excited influencers. If you don't have a spare minute to watch the video below, just know that in its first month, Apex Legends players used 1.23 billion ultimate abilities, placed 31 billion pings, activated 170 million respawns, and maybe got some kills with the so-bad-it's-meme-worthy Mozambique shotgun .

Apex Legends hit 50 Million players worldwide! We are humbled by all your support and can’t wait to show you what’s next. pic.twitter.com/QTDH57lfvBMarch 4, 2019

This is the latest milestone in Apex Legends' meteoric rise to success after its surprise February 4 launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Reputable analyst Daniel Ahmad drew a comparison between the numbers for Apex Legends versus the current genre leader Fortnite Battle Royale, illustrating just how quickly Apex Legends has risen up the charts. Granted, the battle royale genre wasn't as popular when Fortnite first launched its Battle Royale mode, and as the newest, hottest BR game on the block, Apex Legends got to inherit a lot of Fortnite's audience who were up for a change of pace.

Number of Apex Legends players after:8 hours - 1m1 day - 2.5m3 days - 10m1 week - 25m 4 weeks - 50m Number of Fortnite BR players after:2 weeks - 10m6 weeks - 20m11 weeks - 30m 16 weeks - 45mMarch 4, 2019

Read more The best Apex Legends characters to play as right now

A month after launch, Respawn is gearing up for an Apex Legends battle pass , and dataminers think they've already uncovered Apex Legends' first new hero, rumored to be named Octane . Of the stats that Respawn shared, it's fantastic to see the bit about 31 billion pings, which goes to show the sheer brilliance of Apex Legends' ping system . It's no wonder that Fortnite quickly copied the system with pings of its own . This certainly won't be the last time we hear about Apex Legends hitting impressive player counts, but it remains to be seen if it can possibly catch up with - or surpass - the monolith that is Fortnite.

To improve the chances that you and your squadmates become Champions, read up on our essential Apex Legends tips .