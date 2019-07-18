Apex Legends Bloodhound character guide: Become one with nature with the technological tracker

Apex Legends Bloodhound is a handy character to use if you like getting a heads up on what's coming your way. Bloodhound's abilities let you detect enemies around you and track them using clues on the ground. If you like having as much info as possible before engaging the enemy then this is a perfect choice in Apex Legends. Bloodhound's set of skill definitely suit a balanced team as well - as they're mainly recon they lack bigger offensive or defensive options so work best with someone that can bring that to the party.

P.S: Bloodhound is non-binary! This means their pronouns are they/them, which is why we refer to them this way in the guide.

We've also got an overview of all the best Apex Legends characters , along with detailed guides for each one individually below.

Apex Legends Bloodhound abilities & ultimate explained

We mentioned that all of Bloodhound's abilities are "passive", but their actual passive ability is simply called Tracker. Foes leave clues on the ground, whether it's footsteps or doors opened, along with how long ago it was. Bloodhound can follow the trail of clues and track down enemies with ease.

Eye of the Allfather is the name of Bloodhound's tactical ability, and it emits a short burst of energy that reveals any enemies and traps in the immediate vicinity. When you're chasing foes through buildings and you're not sure exactly where they are it's useful, but the radius is much shorter than you'd expect so you need to be close for it to detect hostiles.

Finally, Bloodhound's ultimate is called Beast of the Hunt and it's where Bloodhound excels. They channel their inner senses and everything turns grayscale, aside from enemies and clues which are highlighted bright red. You can spot enemies from much further away thanks to the ultimate, and you also move at a much quicker pace. Enemies leave visible trails behind, so you can easily chase after fleeing enemies.

How to play Bloodhound in Apex Legends - Tips & tricks

Don't use Eye of the Allfather in the open if you're not sure there's enemies nearby - Eye of the Allfather is great when you know for certain there's enemies around you, but if there's not, you put a huge beacon on your head for a split second. The orange pulse is visible to any other teams advancing on your position and it can easily give away your location if you use it too often.

Eye of the Allfather is great when you know for certain there's enemies around you, but if there's not, you put a huge beacon on your head for a split second. The orange pulse is visible to any other teams advancing on your position and it can easily give away your location if you use it too often. Save your ultimate for smoke grenades - Bangalore is one of the most popular Legends in the game right now, and her tactical ability blankets an area in smoke. Beast of the Hunt allows Bloodhound to see any enemies through smoke, so you can completely counter an enemy Bangalore from shrouding their teammates. You can also team up with a Bangalore every game to use this combo at will.

Bangalore is one of the most popular Legends in the game right now, and her tactical ability blankets an area in smoke. Beast of the Hunt allows Bloodhound to see any enemies through smoke, so you can completely counter an enemy Bangalore from shrouding their teammates. You can also team up with a Bangalore every game to use this combo at will. Pay attention to how long ago clues were left - Underneath the clue icon it will say how long ago someone left it there. If it was five seconds ago, you can be sure they haven't got very far, but if it was 55 seconds, they could be practically anywhere. Unless you definitely know the route they were taking, it's usually not worth it to chase players that are almost a whole minute in front of you.

How does the Bloodhound hitbox compare to other Legends?

This may come as a surprise, but Bloodhound's hitbox in Apex Legends is actually the same size as Lifeline. Lifeline appears to be somewhat smaller, but both of their hitboxes are 37 square cm - just four square cm larger than Wraith, the smallest character. This means that Bloodhound is somewhat difficult to hit in a fight, when compared to characters like Gibraltar and Caustic.

Apex Legends Bloodhound voice actress - Allegra Clark

Allegra Clark is the woman behind Bloodhound, and she's no stranger to video game voice acting. She plays Olga Sergeyevna Kalinina in the recent Left Alive, Hilda Henriquez in God Eater 3, Josephine Montilyet in Dragon Age: Inquisition, and more.

Now listen to the Allfather and track down some enemies!

Apex Legends review | How to download Apex Legends | Apex Legends Map guide| Apex Legends tips | Apex Legends Finishers| Best Apex Legends weapons | Apex Legends high level loot guide| Apex Legends Heirlooms Guide | Apex Legends crafting metal guide | Apex Legends Loot Tick locations | Apex Legends Nessy guide | Apex Legends cross-play