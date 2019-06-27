Apex Legends Wattson, the electro-hero, arriving at the start Season 2

Apex Legends Wattson was leaked months ago then officially confirmed by EA during E3 2019, and with just a few days to go until the start of Apex Legends Season 2, we know all there is to know about Apex Legends Wattson, the electro-hero. The latest leaked trailers in our Apex Legends map changes guide showcase her saving Octane from near-death, while Apex Legends Crypto - the next character coming after Wattson - causes chaos in the arena. Read on for all you need to know about Apex Legends Wattson.

Apex Legends Wattson abilities

Wattson's abilities are all about electrifying enemies. Her tactical ability introduces nodes that can be placed to create an electric barrier, guarding any area you please. Whether you want to protect a house you're taking refuge in, block an enemies route into the safe zone, or simply place them randomly as obstacles to hinder anyone chasing you. Up to 12 nodes can be placed down at a time, so you can create some seriously big electric fences. It's not confirmed whether the fences actually damages enemies or simply knocks them back, but they'll temporarily shut down for any teammates that want to pass through them.

Alongside the electric fence is Wattson's ultimate, a projectile defence system that will destroy any incoming projectiles like grenades or missiles from Gibraltar's ultimate. It's essentially the same as a Trophy System from Call of Duty and if you're close enough to it when it's placed down, you'll regenerate your tactical ability at a much faster rate.

Combine both of these with Wattson's passive, and you're a force to be reckoned with. Her passive ability boosts the power of Ultimate Accelerants, making them instantly restore your ultimate to 100%, so it actually makes them worth holding on to until you can stack them.

When we finally get our hands on Wattson, we'll update this guide with more information including tips and tricks for playing as this electrifying legend. Until then, keep on slaying and learning the map ready for when Wattson is introduced!