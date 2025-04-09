Marvel Rivals’ Ultron will be the next character to join the fray with Season 2.5, and we already know a bit about the cyber supervillain’s supportive strategist abilities. As ever, Ultron is keen to wipe out all life and take control with the legions of drones at his disposal. He’ll be bringing them to Marvel Rivals too, providing healing, protection, and damage with various imperatives that Ultron can use to direct them.

Ultron is also integral to the new Hellfire Gala Krakoa map, crashing the party to take over the living island and gain control over Professor X’s Cerebro device. Whether the Ultron we’ll get to play as is this Ultron remains to be seen, so perhaps the timestream chaos will throw out a friendlier Ultron to ally with. But when can we expect to see Ultron in the game and what sorts of powers will he bring? I’ve explained everything we know about Ultron in Marvel Rivals below.

When will Ultron get added to Marvel Rivals?

(Image credit: NetEase)

As mentioned, Ultron will be added to Marvel Rivals with the start of Season 2.5 as he’s the next of the Marvel Rivals upcoming characters to be added after Emma Frost. While we don’t have a confirmed date for the start of Season 2.5, it should be halfway through Season 2, so I anticipate it’ll be either May 23 or 30.

All Ultron abilities in Marvel Rivals

(Image credit: NetEase)

Based on previous leaks from RivalsLeaks, we know that Ultron is a Strategist in Marvel Rivals, providing healing to teammates. We don’t know anything about his difficulty or health but given that he’s typically depicted as having a vibranium, or even adamantium, body, I’d like to think he’ll be the beefiest Strategist so far in terms of health.

Since Ultron fully leaked here's the image of his powers and him in game kinda#MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/IMW7grc3AiDecember 19, 2024

The leaks also revealed all of his abilities but since the information is from around the game’s launch in 2024, it’s entirely possible that his kit has been tweaked, so what’s below might not match his launch state. Either way, it should give you an idea of how the mechanical menace will play.

Here are all of Ultron’s abilities in Marvel Rivals that we’ve seen via leaks:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ability Effect Button Input Encephalo-Ray Unleash a burning energy beam. R2/RT/LMB Dynamic Flight Fly quickly in the direction of movement and then enter a free-flight mode. R1/RB/LShift Imperative: Patch Command a giant drone to follow an ally, constantly healing allies in its radius, with additional healing for the designated ally. L1/LB/E Imperative: Firewall Summon drones to grant bonus health to allies within range, centered on himself and the ally marked with Imperative: Patch. L2/LT/RMB PASSIVE: Algorithm Correction (Diamond Form Only) Reasonably strong melee attack. Hold X/A/SPACE ULTIMATE: Rage of Ultron Summon Ultron drones to fire Encephalo-rays, damaging enemies or healing allies. L3+R3/LS+RS/Q

Based on these abilities, it sounds like Ultron will play almost a bit like Iron Man, dashing and flying around with Dynamic Flight while blasting foes with his Encephalo-Ray. Meanwhile, he can command drones to heal and protect himself and nearby allies with the two Imperative abilities. The precise way these drones work isn’t clear, but it sounds like they’ll offer excellent area healing. Finally, his Rage of Ultron ultimate appears to combine the offensive and supportive aspects, letting Ultron and his drones annihilate enemies and heal allies with intense energy beams.

Overall, it sounds like Ultron will be best suited to hovering around the backline of a team, providing support with drones and zapping foes from afar. His flight powers will offer some much-needed agility, and he can use his drones to stay protected, so hopefully that means he won’t be as vulnerable to enemy sharpshooters, such as Black Widow, Namor, and Hela, as other flying characters. That’s obviously all just speculation, however, so we’ll have to wait for Season 2.5 to see how he stacks up in our Marvel Rivals character tier list.

Marvel Rivals Ultron skins, costumes, and cosmetics

(Image credit: NetEase)

Ultron isn’t in Marvel Rivals just yet so obviously details on his skins, costumes, and other cosmetics are practically non-existent, but it’s possible that his reborn appearance, as seen in the end-of-match cutscene for the Hellfire Gala Krakoa map, could be one of his skins.

The Marvel Rivals Season 2 battle pass does have an Ultron-themed name plate, but that’s all. The same goes for Emma Frost too, but she has a few skins available to buy, which you can check out in our Marvel Rivals Emma Frost guide.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.