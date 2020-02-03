Apex Legends Revenant: abilities, voice actor and more for the new robo assassin legend

We now know that Apex Legends Revenant will be the new... hero heading into battle in Apex Legends season 4. As long as potentially insane, centuries old cyborg robo-man thing can fit the term of 'hero'.

After killing Forge, a fake out character reveal, Revenant took center stage in that reveal trailer, but what do we really know about the character, Revenant's abilities, his voice actor and more.

Apex Legends Revenant abilities

There are a few clues in the trailer as to what Apex Legends Revenant abilities might be. There's his ability turn his hand into a knife-like blade, and some sort of power to turn into smoke to avoid attack. That last one ties into his original codename, "Blackout", a character data miners found over a year ago. In terms of abilities his current power set appears to be something along the lines of an assassin type:

Revenant can crouch walk and climb walls faster.

He can fire a poison dagger that can be pinged to reveal the target's location for 60 seconds, an ability known as 'Mark for Death'.

A 'Silence' ability lets him throw tech that disables an enemy's abilities for 10 seconds.

The Turn Shadow ability appears to be the smoke like form seen in the trailer, in this state Revenant ignores damage to some degree.

Revenant can drop a Death Recall 'totem' that resurrects anyone that uses it when they die, reappearing at the totem with 20HP.

Apex Legends Revenant voice actor

Apex Legends Revenant hasn't said much yet, but if you think the few words he has uttered sound familiar then it's because it's Darin De Paul, most famous for playing Reinhardt in Overwatch. He's also J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man PS4, Reed Tobson in The Outer Worlds, Emperor Calus in Destiny 2, Owl in Sekiro, and has a host of credits in games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Death Stranding and plenty more. That's some serious talent behind the mask then.