Apex Legends Gibraltar character guide: How to use the Shielded Fortress and win the game, brudda

He's been out of favour for a while due to his oversized hitbox, but Apex Legends Gibraltar is seeing more play now that his hitbox was reduced with the launch of season one. If you're playing as Gibraltar in Apex Legends, you need to know how to get the most out of his defensive abilities and protect your team. Luckily for you, we've put a lot of time into Gibraltar and can help you out with our Apex Legends Gibraltar guide.

Apex Legends Gibraltar abilities & ultimate explained

Gibraltar's kit is actually one of the strongest in the game, believe it or not. Starting with his passive, the Gun Shield is an automatically deployed shield for your gun. Crazy, right? Whenever you aim down the sights, the shield will pop up and absorb any incoming bullets to your face. It's quite bright though so if you're trying to be stealthy... maybe put it down.

His tactical is even more useful; the Dome of Protection is an enormous bubble shield that you can throw down to protect your teammates and block all gunfire for 15 seconds. It's great for when you need to revive someone and you're being shot at from distance, but watch out because it doesn't stop enemies infiltrating your ranks and passing through the shield to shoot you from inside it. Also, you can't shoot out of it either so it works both ways.

Defensive Bombardment is Gibraltar's ultimate, and if you've played as Bangalore a lot then this is essentially that but even better. The issue with Bangalore's ult is that players can escape the missiles before they explode, but Gibraltar's is a concentrated mortar strike that explodes instantly. If you throw down your Dome of Protection around your teammates then instantly call in your ultimate, you'll be protected and any enemies in the vicinity will be blown to smithereens.

How to play Gibraltar in Apex Legends - Tips & tricks

Drop your gun shield when playing stealthily - We briefly mentioned this above but seriously, if you're trying to play quietly and survive rather than engage, drop your gun shield. It's basically a big beacon on your head if people don't already know where you are, alerting them to your position.

How does the Gibraltar hitbox compared to other legends?

Gibraltar's hitbox used to be the largest in the game - a staggering 140% bigger than Wraith - but now that the first season of the Apex Legends battle pass is underway, he's been made slightly smaller. We don't know the exact ratio to compare Gibraltar to the other Legends anymore, but he's much more in line with his character model and he's not quite the barn door he once was.

Apex Legends Gibraltar voice actor - Branscombe Richmond

Branscombe Richmond is the man behind Gibraltar, and his filmography is long and varied with over 60 roles. In the late 1970s he featured in films like The Chicken Chronicles and The Kentucky Fried Movie, followed by the MacGyver TV series, Hawaiian Heat, and L.A. Bounty in the 80s. More recently he was in Batman Returns, Kindergarten Cop, The Scorpion King, and Mike And Dave Need Wedding Cakes.

Now get behind my shield, brudda!