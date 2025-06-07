Listen to the voices in Whispers in the Fog, to solve the mystery of its cursed Japanese forest

It's a classic horror set up: you wake up in a misty Japanese forest with no memory and nothing but a torch to help you work out what's going on. We've all done it at least once. Whispers in the Fog is taking this set up very seriously though, as amnesia and a flashlight is literally all you have to survive the dangers ahead and work out what's happened in this Future Games Show world premiere.

This promises to be a minimalist first person psychological horror game as your torch, and a backpack to store items are all you get to help you. There's not even a map to guide you. Instead, to find you way around you'll have to listen to the strange whispers you'll hear among the trees. What they say will guide you, but there's just as much chance they could lead you to somewhere dangerous as they could somewhere important. Yo help unravel the mystery of who you are and how you ended up in this situation however, it's a risk you'll have to take.

Sound generally is your biggest aid here, as it can help you find nearby locations like an asylum (cursed, obviously), a cave, a haunted village and a cemetery. Obviously something supernatural is at play here, with ghostly screams joining the whispers that might guide or doom you. Shadowy figures dart through the forest at inhuman speeds, while a disfigured and scarred woman in white pursues you in the trees above.

As you explore, it's down you to you to use your flashlight to push back the darkness and try to solve the mystery behind the cursed locations in the forest. This is a game full of dark, atmospheric minimalism, blending together exploration, puzzle solving and scares as you attempt to unravel what the whispers are trying to tell you.

