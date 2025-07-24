James Gunn and Suda51's cult classic Lollipop Chainsaw is being turned into an anime, but neither of the original creators are involved

Lollipop Chainsaw, the cult-classic 2012 hack-and-slash brought to life by Suda51 and James Gunn, is being turned into an anime.

Additionally, a new game in the series is being developed, one that – according to the press release from Nada Holdings – "both preserves and builds upon the appeal of the original."

It also added there would be a "firm commitment to honoring the spirit of the original work" with "several key staff members" also returning.

Notably, neither Suda51 nor James Gunn are mentioned anywhere in the press release.

Gunn, of course, is busy working away on his rebooted DCU, having just brought Superman into cinemas earlier this month. He also directed episodes of Peacemaker season 2, which arrives in August.

Suda51, best known for quirky, character-filled works such as No More Heroes and Killer7, is next working on Romeo is a Dead Man, an ultra-violent action title coming in 2026.

For those who missed out the first time, Lollipop Chainsaw revved back into life with RePOP, a remaster of the original game, which saw cheerleader-turned-zombie-hunter Juliet fighting to save humanity and her boyfriend, Nick (who is now a decapitated head strapped to Juliet's belt, naturally).

Speaking to CHUD about his involvement in the game in 2012, Gunn described his work as such: "What Suda asked me to do was to help create the characters, come up with the story. Some of the mechanics were already there and the sets, for lack of a better term, and it was up to me to basically create the characters, all the dialog in the game, and direct the actors."

