Brendan Fraser 'open' to making another Mummy movie, says the Tom Cruise one wasn't 'fun'

Brendan Fraser, who skyrocketed to fame after starring in 1999's The Mummy and its subsequent sequels, says he'd be open to making a return to the franchise.

"I don’t know how it would work," Fraser told Variety (opens in new tab). "But I’d be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit."

After 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Universal scrapped the fourth film and decided to reboot the franchise instead. The new Mummy was released in 2017 as part of its first attempt at creating a "Dark Universe" series, but cast Tom Cruise in the lead instead. The film, reimagined as more of a horror-thriller rather than a fun fantasy action-adventure, flopped at the box office and was poorly received by critics.

"It is hard to make that movie," the actor said. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn’t see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. 'The Mummy' should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary."

He added: "I know how difficult it is to pull it off. I tried it three times."

The actor also plays himself in the Universal Studios ride Revenge of the Mummy, which features Fraser congratulating the rider for surviving...only to be handed a cup of coffee by Imhotep himself.

