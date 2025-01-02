Netflix's new number 1 movie may be a Christmas thriller, but it's still topping the streamer's charts after the holidays

New Christmas action-thriller Carry-On is still Netflix's number 1 movie, even though the holidays have been and gone.

The movie stars Kingsman star Taron Egerton as a TSA agent working at LAX, who's blackmailed into allowing a dangerous piece of luggage on board a flight on Christmas Eve. Black Adam and Jungle Cruise helmer Jaume Collet-Serra directed the film, and the cast also includes Jason Bateman, Dean Norris, and Danielle Deadwyler.

Originally released on December 13, Carry-On is still the number 1 movie on the streamer's worldwide top 10, beating the likes of new Netflix originals like Tyler Perry's war drama The Six Triple Eight and animated family movie That Christmas.

The movie has a positive score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising Egerton and Bateman's performances as well as some "jaw-dropping set pieces." With an audience score of 53%, however, Carry-On has been more hit-and-miss with viewers, garnering reactions from "suspenseful" to "frustrating."

Squid Game season 2 is still the biggest title on the platform at the moment, though, beating a record previously set by Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday to achieve Netflix's biggest-ever premiere week. After it was released on December 26, the new batch of episodes went on to score a whopping 68 million views in the following week.

Carry-On is streaming now. For more, check out our picks of the other best Netflix movies to add to your watchlist, or sign up for more nail-biting tension with our selection of the other best Netflix action movies and the best Netflix thrillers.