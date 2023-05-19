The Old Guard sequel "demands a third movie" according to its producer

The Old Guard 2 isn’t even out yet and those involved are already hoping for a third movie.

Speaking at the premiere of another movie (Netflix hit The Mother), the film’s producer Marc Evans shared his plans. "There’s an ending to number two that kind of demands a number three, which makes me very happy," he told Variety.

The upcoming sequel sees Charlize Theron back as Andy, the leader of a band of immortal soldiers. However, when pushed by the publication if the actor was already contracted for a third movie, Evans simply said: "Charlize is a producer on the movie and deeply supportive of the franchise."

Aside from knowing that it will end with a cliffhanger, we also know that The Old Guard 2 will feature almost all of the original cast back. This includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Veronica Ngô. The only notable absence is Harry Melling's Merrick following his grisly fate in the first movie.

Alongside the returning cast, Henry Golding and Uma Thurman have joined the fray too, but it’s not clear who they’re playing yet. Talking of what we don't know, plot details are also next to nothing, but it will likely pick up on the cliffhanger at the end of the first film.

If you need a refresher, the ending saw the return of the long-lost Quynh, who fans of the graphic novel will know is likely up to no good. "There’s obviously a relationship there that we didn’t really explore in this film," Theron previously said on Seth Meyers about the new addition to the story. "So I’m excited if we get the chance to make another one, to explore that, because then we’re just adding another female into the mix, which I think will make it really interesting."

The Old Guard 2 will be released on Netflix sometime in 2023. In the meantime, check out our guides to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows available right now.