Jennifer Lopez's new Netflix movie sets 2023 streaming milestone

Jennifer Lopez has set a 2023 streaming record for Netflix movies after the success of The Mother. The action-thriller landed the biggest opening of the year so far for a Netflix movie.

During the May 8-14 viewing window, it was watched for 83.71 million hours (opens in new tab), which is particularly impressive when you consider it was only released on May 12. Per Variety (opens in new tab), the movie also took the number one movie slot in 82 countries.

Directed by Mulan's Niki Caro, the movie follows Lopez as 'The Mother', a brutal assassin who is living off-grid. When her estranged daughter is kidnapped, she’s drawn back into the fray to save her and kill those who’ve put her in harm's way.

Alongside Lopez, Power star Omari Hardwick also stars, as does Shakespeare In Love’s Joseph Fiennes. Lucy Paez, Gael García Bernal, and Paul Raci all also star. Critic reviews have been mixed on the movie, but there’s plenty of praise for Lopez as the titular action hero.

Elsewhere, in the latest streaming stats, Netflix show Queen Charlotte has been doing very well for the streamer too. During the same timeframe as The Mother, it recorded 158.68 million hours viewed, putting at 307 million total hours viewed in total so far.

