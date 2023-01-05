Netflix's 15 most-streamed movies of all time

Netflix has been making moves in the filmmaking world with several new original releases hitting the platform. Focusing on everything from awards contenders to family-friendly blockbusters, the streamer is packed full of hit movies.

However, not all of these make it into Netflix’s most popular movies list, with the coveted spaces going to some unexpected titles. To check out what did, we’ve taken a deep dive into which films have been the most popular with viewers and where they ranked.

Glass Onion is the newest addition to the list, after landing on the streaming platform during the festive season. The sequel to Rian Johnson’s hit whodunnit Knives Out has already been watched for more than 209.4 million hours since its release.

These figures will likely rise too, as the film has only been out for a few weeks and Netflix records its data over the first 28 days of release. Another 2022 movie to make the top 15 is The Gray Man by Avengers directors the Russo brothers. The Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling action thriller is thought to be the streamer's most expensive movie to date.

Adam McKay’s satire Don’t Look Up also proved popular with viewers, being watched for more than 359 million hours in its first 28 days on the platform. Meanwhile, Bird Box is Netflix’s highest-ranking horror on the list. The post-apocalyptic movie follows Sandra Bullock’s Malorie as she tries to keep her family safe from entities that will kill them if they’re looked at.

However, still topping the list at the moment is the all-star action comedy Red Notice at 364 million hours viewed. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, the spy thriller has been so popular that Netflix has already commissioned two sequels.

For all the latest figures for these movies and the other top films that made the list, we’ve got a round-up below. And don’t worry, we’ll keep updating this as soon as new figures drop if any new 2023 releases climb up the streaming charts.

Most watched Netflix movies

1. Red Notice: 364 million hours

2. Don't Look Up: 359.7 million hours

3. Bird Box: 282 million hours

4. The Gray Man: 253.8 million hours

5. The Adam Project: 233.1 million hours

6. Extraction: 231.3 million hours

7. Purple Hearts: 228.6 million hours

8. The Unforgivable: 214.7 million hours

9. The Irishman: 214.5 million hours

10. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: 209.4 million hours

11. The Kissing Booth 2: 209.3 million hours

12. 6 Underground: 205.5 million hours

13. Spenser Confidential: 197.3 million hours

14. Enola Holmes: 189.9 million hours

15. Army of the Dead: 187 million hours

Just outside of the top 15 is the Charlize Theron action thriller The Old Guard and Adam Sandler’s comedy Murder Mystery. The highest-ranked non-English language movie is the Norwegian thriller Troll, which proved a big hit with viewers across the globe.

