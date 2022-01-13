Red Notice is getting two sequels at Netflix with Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson returning

Red Notice is getting two sequels, Deadline reports. The original movie's stars, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson, are expected to return for the sequels, along with director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

The first movie saw crime prevention organization Interpol issue a global alert (AKA a Red Notice) to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. Reynolds and Gadot play rival criminals, while Johnson plays the FBI's top profiler, and the three cross paths during a daring heist.

Production on the sequels is planned to begin in early 2023 with the two movies filming back-to-back. Of course, this is dependent on the availability of the main actors, who all have commitments to superhero franchises – Reynolds is Deadpool, Gadot is Wonder Woman, and Johnson is Black Adam – along with other big projects, like Disney's live-action Snow White movie for Gadot. According to Deadline, sources at Netflix have said the plan for the sequels is to add new cast members for a heist ensemble reminiscent of the Ocean's Eleven series.

Released in November 2021, Red Notice is currently the platform's biggest movie of all time, with a total of 364 million hours viewed in its first 28 days on Netflix. It's the most expensive movie the streamer has ever produced, with an estimated budget of around $200 million. Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Michael Bay's 6 Underground previously held that title with estimated budgets of $160 million and $150 million, respectively.