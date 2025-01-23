The Night Agent season 2 ending explained: Who dies in the Netflix show? Will there be a season 3?

The Night Agent season 2 exploded onto our screens with a very simple goal – it wanted to be bigger and better than the show's original outing. And now that it has come to an end, fans will likely agree it succeeded in this mission.

After becoming Netflix's most watched show in 2023 and one of their most popular series of all time, The Night Agent was swiftly renewed for season 2 which picks back up with Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) as he moves from behind the desk to become a Night Agent in the field. However, when his first mission goes wrong, Peter finds himself having to unravel a global conspiracy that threatens the lives of thousands.

All the exciting drama came to a head in a thrilling conclusion which not only wrapped up this season, but teased what could lie next. However, you may have questions but have no fear – our mission here is to help you with our The Night Agent season 2 ending explained, which takes a deep dive into the finale.

Naturally, the following therefore features major spoilers about The Night Agent season 2 episode 10 'Tilt', so make sure you are all caught up before reading on.

The Night Agent season 2 ending explained

(Image credit: Netflix)

The final act of The Night Agent season 2 begins with everyone arriving at the UN headquarters in New York, which is where the terrorists are planting their chemical weapons. They are being led by Markus (Michael Malarkey), a trained military man who is dedicated to his dictator uncle who was recently convicted of war crimes. He claims that the US sold him the chemical weapon he used on his people and erased all the information – therefore he is out for revenge.

As the police, Peter, and his handler Catherine (Amanda Warren), storm the UN building, Markus moves his team to a mysterious "second target", also dumping a canister filled with the chemical weapon in a diplomat's bag. Thankfully, the police find that in addition to 13 other canisters at the UN headquarters. But, as Rose (Luciane Buchanan) points out, one is missing.

She's frustrated at Peter knowing that he's hiding something from her. He tells Rose the truth – that he did a favour for intelligence broker Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum) that meant breaking into the UN in exchange for the location of both her and the mobile lab where the chemical weapons are being manufactured.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile Markus visits his cousin Tomas' girlfriend Sloane, asking her to get their private jet ready as they need to leave the country. However, she wants to know where Tomas is, refusing to do anything until she sees him – little does she know that he died at the hands of the villainous Markus. A desperate Markus then points a gun at her, demanding that Sloane does what she is told.

Peter than arrives at Sloane's apartment at a hotel and although Markus still has a gun on her, Sloane is able to give him the universal distress signal. Peter and Markus get into a fight and just before the latter manages to pull a trigger, Peter shoots him dead. Rose meanwhile hears that the air conditioning in the hotel is messed up and upon discovering the last canister, raises the alarm.

Catherine evacuates the building but Rose says there's only four minutes until the chemical weapon goes off, so they can't get everyone out in time. However, if the system senses that there is a fire it will shut down and the chemical gas will therefore be trapped inside. Using something she learnt earlier in the season, Rose combines some chemicals to safely create a fire which successfully shuts everything down, preventing the weapon from detonating.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Now that the attack has been stopped, Peter says that he will turn himself in, admitting his betrayal to Catherine. He also tells Rose that as long as she's still connected with him whilst he's a Night Agent she will be at risk. Rose replies by sharing with him that she is tired of running and wants a normal life. Catherine thanks Rose for her help on this mission before her departure. Meanwhile Peter is asked to handcuff himself as he's escorted to a cell by Catherine.

We then cut to Peter being interviewed, where he admits that he released the criminal Solomon and handed confidential documents to intelligence broker Monroe. Talking of Monroe, we then cut to a scene where he is being searched by Chelsea Arrington (Fola Evans-Akingbola) who returns from season 1, this time working as security for presidential candidate Governor Hagen. It's revealed that Jacob has been working with Hagen for years, using government leaks and confidential information to help with his presidential campaign. As Jacob reminds us though, Hagen works for him, not the other way round.

We then catch up with Noor (Arienne Mandi) and her mother who have had their asylum approved. They are offered a cheque to "reimburse" them for the death of Noor's brother, which leaves her unimpressed. Rose tracks Noor down and they enjoy lunch together. Noor says that her mom isn't doing great as she misses her son, but that she's getting better. Noor also hopes that things improve for herself too. Rose says that she is doing well, is busy at work with her promotion, is back in California, and is in therapy. She doesn't know where Peter is but believes that things are better that way.

The next scene sees the news break that Knox, who was up against Hagen in the presidential election, has dropped out of the race with only two weeks to go. Apparently when he was head of the CIA Knox oversaw the development of the Foxglove chemical weapons, selling them to Markus' dictator uncle. The New York Times had published an audio recording as evidence of these claims, causing Knox to drop out. Sharing this information with Peter, Catherine says that she believes Monroe used him to retrieve this information from the UN, which was then leaked to the press. Therefore Peter aided in the swinging of a presidential election.

Opening up to Peter, Catherine is honest with him sharing that she investigated his father early in his career and the thing that finally turned him back to the right path was that he wanted his son to know that he tried to atone for his mistakes. Catherine then gives Peter a chance to make up for his own errors by giving him a new mission.

Given that broker Monroe is working with the person who will be the next president, that means that every piece of intelligence is up for sale to the highest bidder. She wants to find out more about their relationship and since Monroe removed all evidence of Peter breaking into the UN, it's clear that he thinks he owns him. Catherine therefore wants Peter to work for Jacob asking him to gain his trust, collating information which they will then use to expose and destroy him. This mission is so top secret not even the Night Action team know about it. And if he succeeds, Peter's slate will be wiped clean.

Who dies in The Night Agent season 2 finale?

(Image credit: Netflix)

There is only really one key death in The Night Agent season 2 finale, which is Markus – the military leader who is helming the terrorist attack on behalf of his dictator uncle. He is shot dead by Peter as he turns his gun onto him.

With Peter, Rose, and co. able to prevent the attack, thousands of deaths are avoided.

Who is the mysterious intelligence broker?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Throughout The Night Agent season 2 we encountered a mysterious "intelligence broker" – a man who sells highly confidential information to the highest bidder. He asks Peter to steal intelligence from the UN in exchange for the location of Rose and the chemical lab, which he does.

The finale finally reveals that this previously unnamed man is Jack Monroe, although we still don't know much about him except that he's incredibly powerful. One crucial thing we do learn is that he works with presidential candidate Hagen, helping swing the election in his favor by exposing secrets that leads his competition Knox to drop out of the race.

What is Peter's next secret mission?

(Image credit: Netflix)

At the very end of the final episode Peter is given a new mission by his handler Catherine and it's so top secret, not even the Night Action program are aware of it. As we saw earlier in the season, Peter betrayed the FBI by stealing confidential information from the UN for intelligence broker Jacob Monroe, who sells it to the highest bidder.

Although that did initially see him in trouble with Catherine, she now wants to use his connection with Monroe to her advantage. With Monroe being in cahoots with Hagen, the politician who will be the next president, she wants Peter to further gain the broker's trust to investigate their relationship. When they have enough evidence of their misdeeds, the pair can "expose and destroy" both Monroe and Hagen.

What happens to Rose? Is she with Peter?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hello fellow shippers! Ever since The Night Agent debuted in 2023, fans have been heavily invested in Peter and Rose's romance, which is very on and off. Whilst in season 2 they do romantically reconnect, at the end of the season they part ways with Rose heading back to California for work and Peter beginning a new secret mission.

Although the pair are clearly drawn to each other, with Peter being a secret agent engaging in dangerous activities, a connection with Rose puts her at risk. Additionally, she is struggling to process the trauma that she has been through and feels being apart from Peter will help with her recovery.

Our bet is though that it won't be long until they are brought together again – they just can't help themselves!

Is there a Night Agent season 2 post-credit scene?

(Image credit: Netflix)

No. The Night Agent season 2 doesn't feature any post-credit scenes, including the finale. However, that last episode does indeed set events up for the next chapter...

Will there be a The Night Agent season 3?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Night Agent season 3 is happening and is currently in the works after it was renewed for a third outing in 2024. Although very little is currently known about the Netflix show's upcoming return, lead star Basso told GamesRadar+ in an interview that it is simply "fantastic".

Confirming that the first episode has already filmed, Basso teased that it is the "strongest opening" of all three seasons featuring some "insane" stunts that he can't believe Netflix signed off on.

He revealed: "The stuff we were able to get on camera that was unplanned was nuts. I do some stunts in there that I can't believe Netflix signed off on. Just from top to bottom, we were able to get some stuff. The actors all killed it. The action was insane. If I'm ranking the three seasons in their openings, this is our strongest opening of all seasons. And that’s just in one episode, we’re not even done with the second one – it’s insane."

The Night Agent season 2 is available to stream in full on Netflix. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows you need to add to your watchlist.