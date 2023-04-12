The Night Agent is now one of Netflix's most-watched shows of all time, less than a month after its release

The Night Agent is officially taking Netflix by storm. So far, the series has accumulated over 515 million hours watched, putting it in ninth place on Netflix's top 10 (opens in new tab) most-watched English language shows of all time.

The data Netflix uses covers a title's first 28 days on the streamer, so The Night Agent is likely to rise in the chart once its first month is up – season 1 was released on March 23, 2023, so at the time of writing it's just about to hit the three-week mark. Other series in the top 10 include Stranger Things season 4, Wednesday, and The Witcher season 1.

The Night Agent was the number one show on Netflix last week (April 3-April 9) by a staggering amount, with over 130 million hours watched. By contrast, season 4 of reality show Love is Blind, which is in second place, had 43 million hours watched, and dark comedy Beef, in third place, had 34 million hours.

The series stars Gabriel Basso as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who becomes embroiled in an intricate conspiracy about a Russian spy in the highest levels of the US government. Created by The Shield showrunner Shawn Ryan, the series is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk and also stars Hong Chau, Luciane Buchanan, and D.B. Woodside. It was renewed for a second season just six days after it was released.

All 10 episodes of The Night Agent season 1 are out now on Netflix. If you're already up to date, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best Netflix shows that you can stream right now.