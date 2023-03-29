Netflix's The Night Agent renewed for season 2

Netflix has renewed The Night Agent for a second season.

The news comes as no surprise seeing that the political spy thriller is the streaming platform's biggest hit since Wednesday, hitting 168.71 million hours streamed in just six days following its March 23 premiere.

Created by Shawn Ryan (S.W.A.T) and based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso as FBI Agent Peter Sutherland, who finds himself tangled up in a vast conspiracy involving the US government, a Russian mole, and a terrorized ex-CEO named Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan).

The cast includes Eve Harlow, D.B. Woodside, Sarah Desjardins, Ben Cotton, Kari Matchett, Robert Patrick, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Phoenix Rael, Christopher Shyer, Robert Patrick, Toby Levins, Enrique Muriciano, and Oscar nominee Hong Chau. Scream co-writer James Vanderbilt serves as an executive producer.

"The last week has been a whirlwind as we've finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world," Ryan said in a statement. To see the tremendous reactions to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew, and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn't be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."

All ten episodes of The Night Agent can be streamed on Netflix now. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our list of the best Netflix TV shows to stream right now.