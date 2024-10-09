After being crowned the most-watched Netflix series of 2023, The Night Agent is back with a season 2 release window and season 3 announcement

Netflix has unveiled a new look at The Night Agent season 2, confirming when the new chapter will land on its platform: winter 2025.

That's not all, either. In the same tweet, the streamer announced that a third season is "officially happening", which is sure to delight fans of Shawn Ryan's popular espionage thriller.

In the fresh photos, which Netflix jokingly described as "a gift", Gabriel Basso's FBI Agent Peter Sutherland can be seen sporting two different looks; a more clean shaven vibe in front of an out-of-focus city skyline and a more shaggy appearance, in which he seems to be in another country. Check them out below...

A very important The Night Agent transmission 🚨 Season 2: Coming Winter 2025Season 3: Officially happening!These new photos of Gabriel Basso: A gift pic.twitter.com/LJakF1wrqROctober 8, 2024

Based on Matthew Quirk's 2019 novel of the same name, The Night Agent season 1 follows Night Action telephone operator Sutherland in his attempt to hunt down a mole in the United States government – all while trying to protect the niece of two murdered Night Action agents, cybersecurity whizz Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan).

Released on March 23, 2023, the series became Netflix's third-most-watched new show in its first four days and was renewed within a week. Within a month, it became the subscription service's sixth-most-viewed series.

According to Tudum, season 2 "picks up after the thrilling events of season 1, when Peter's efforts to save the president earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent. Working in the secretive organization of Night Action in season 2 will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply." Back in January, Brittany Snow, Teddy Sears, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, and Berto Colon joined the cast ahead of the new installment.

