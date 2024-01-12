Neftlix’s most-watched series of last year adds several cast members for season 2

Netflix’s runaway hit The Night Agent has got a big update ahead of its second season as a whole load of new cast members have joined the show.

Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow, The Flash’s Teddy Sears, The L Word: Generation Q’s Arienne Mandi, The Peripheral’s Louis Herthum, and Power Book 2: Ghost’s Berto Colon have all been cast. They’ll be joining Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan back as the series leads, as well as new cast member Amanda Warren.

Per TVLine, there’s no news yet about who exactly they’ll be playing, but season one did end on something of a cliffhanger. The first season of The Night Agent followed FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who runs the nightline at the White House. One fateful evening, he answers a call from cybersecurity expert Rose Larkin, which sets them both on a deadly mission to find a mole close to the President.

By the finale, Peter and Rose manage to clear their names and save the President, as well as Peter landing a promotion to Night Agent. He then hops on a jet off on a new mission while Rose back to Silicon Valley. What happens next will likely form the premise of season 2.

One thing that's certain is that they'll be bringing a hefty fanbase along with them. The show became extremely popular almost immediately after it was released, and was the streamer’s most-watched series of 2023. With more than 98 million views recorded too, it now sits at the number six spot in the most-watched Netflix shows of all time.

