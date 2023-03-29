The Night Agent is a surprise Netflix hit

The Night Agent has dethroned You season 4 for the number one spot on the English TV top 10 list – and is the streaming platform's biggest hit since Wednesday.

The political thriller has garnered 168.71 million hours streamed in just six days following its March 23 premiere. Wednesday holds the number on record for most streamed premiere, clocking in 341.23 million hours in its first week. The series has remained in the Top 10 for 17 consecutive weeks since its November 23, 2022 premiere, bringing in 13 million hours just this week alone.

Created by Shawn Ryan (S.W.A.T) is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso as FBI Agent Peter Sutherland, who finds himself tangled up in a vast conspiracy involving the US government, a Russian mole, and a terrorized ex-CEO named Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan).

The cast includes Eve Harlow, D.B. Woodside, Sarah Desjardins, Ben Cotton, Kari Matchett, Robert Patrick, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Phoenix Rael, Christopher Shyer, Robert Patrick, Toby Levins, Enrique Muriciano, and Oscar nominee Hong Chau. Scream co-writer James Vanderbilt serves as an executive producer.

The show has been met with overall positive reviews and sits at a 67% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% viewer score.

All ten episodes of The Night Agent can be streamed on Netflix now. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our list of the best Netflix TV shows to stream right now.